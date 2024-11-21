CM Punk Joins Cast of SyFy’s Revival TV Series

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk continues to stay busy outside of WWE.

Alongside his commentary role with Cage Fury Fighting Championships, "The Best in the World" is also making waves in Hollywood.

According to Variety, the WWE Superstar has joined the cast of the upcoming SyFy television series Revival. Based on the Image comic book, Punk, a passionate comic book fan, will appear as a recurring character throughout the series.

The official description of the show reads:

“On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the ‘revived’ appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

While the exact details of Punk’s role are still unknown, the show is already filming in Canada.