Trump Administration Unaware of Lawsuit Involving Linda McMahon Before Cabinet Nomination

Trouble is brewing for President-elect Donald Trump as one of his picks for his transition team and nominee to lead the Department of Education is now facing a sexual abuse lawsuit. That person is none other than former WWE CEO Linda McMahon.

According to multiple reports, Trump’s transition team was unaware of a sexual abuse lawsuit involving McMahon before nominating her for the cabinet role.

McMahon, who has been selected to head the Department of Education under Trump, has no background or experience as an educator.

B.J. Bethel reports that those within Trump’s team were not aware of McMahon’s connection to the Ring Boy lawsuit. Bethel writes, “Those working for the Trump election team say incoming administration wasn’t aware of ring boy lawsuit when Linda McMahon was nominated to head DOE. Just she had been separated from Vince for a decade and a half, which was common knowledge throughout wrestling."

He adds, “It wasn’t common knowledge within Republican circles nationally or the Trump campaign. She had been picked personally by Trump, and there was no usual vetting process.”

When asked if the lawsuit could affect McMahon’s nomination, Bethel reports that Trump’s team wasn’t sure. Some were reportedly shocked by the depth of the issues under her leadership at WWE. However, they said McMahon is close friends with Trump, and it would ultimately be his decision.

The "Ring Boy" lawsuit alleges that Mel Phillips, a former WWE employee, abused minors, and that Linda and Vince McMahon were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it. The lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO Group Holdings.

President Trump was himself found liable for sexual assault earlier this year and is currently awaiting sentencing. Trump’s Attorney General pick, Matt Gaetz, is also facing allegations of sexual relations with a minor. Earlier today, he withdrew from his nomination to lead the Department of Justice.

Laura Brevetti, an attorney for Linda McMahon, dismissed the allegations, calling them false. She stated, “This civil lawsuit based upon thirty-plus year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations and misrepresentations regarding Linda McMahon. Ms. McMahon will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit and without doubt ultimately succeed.”

Brevetti also confirmed to CNN that Vince and Linda McMahon are separated and have been “apart for some time.”

Jessica Rosenberg, an attorney for Vince McMahon, did not respond to a request for comment.