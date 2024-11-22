Saraya Talks Absence from AEW and Upcoming Projects at American Reality TV Awards

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Where has Saraya been in recent weeks?

While attending the American Reality TV Awards, the AEW women's wrestling star spoke about her recent absence from AEW programming.

“I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again,” she told The Buzz. “I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back.”

She also revealed, “I’m actually going to be co-hosting ‘Catfish’ soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.”