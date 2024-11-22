WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Saraya Talks Absence from AEW and Upcoming Projects at American Reality TV Awards

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2024

Saraya Talks Absence from AEW and Upcoming Projects at American Reality TV Awards

Where has Saraya been in recent weeks?

While attending the American Reality TV Awards, the AEW women's wrestling star spoke about her recent absence from AEW programming.

“I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again,” she told The Buzz. “I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back.”

She also revealed, “I’m actually going to be co-hosting ‘Catfish’ soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.”

WWE SmackDown Tonight: Preview for Salt Lake City, UT Show

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues winding down tonight in “The Beehive State.” WWE Friday Night SmackDow [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 22, 2024 05:57PM


Tags: #aew #saraya

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90395/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π