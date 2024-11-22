Saraya Talks Absence from AEW and Upcoming Projects at American Reality TV Awards

Where has Saraya been in recent weeks?
While attending the American Reality TV Awards, the AEW women's wrestling star spoke about her recent absence from AEW programming.
“I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again,” she told The Buzz. “I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back.”
She also revealed, “I’m actually going to be co-hosting ‘Catfish’ soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.”
