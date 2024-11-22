WWE SmackDown Tonight: Preview for Salt Lake City, UT Show

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues winding down tonight in “The Beehive State.”
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA blue brand primetime show features a highly anticipated face-to-face confrontation between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.
Also on the card, the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament continues with a thrilling first-round match between Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, and Blair Davenport.
