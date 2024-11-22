WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE SmackDown Tonight: Preview for Salt Lake City, UT Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2024

WWE SmackDown Tonight: Preview for Salt Lake City, UT Show

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues winding down tonight in “The Beehive State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA blue brand primetime show features a highly anticipated face-to-face confrontation between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Also on the card, the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament continues with a thrilling first-round match between Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, and Blair Davenport.

WWE Network to End in the UK on January 1, 2025, as Content Moves Exclusively to Netflix

The future of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed beyond the start of its Netflix partnership in January 2025. Sin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 22, 2024 01:17PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90394/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π