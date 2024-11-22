WWE Network to End in the UK on January 1, 2025, as Content Moves Exclusively to Netflix

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The future of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed beyond the start of its Netflix partnership in January 2025.

Since launching in the UK in January 2015, the WWE Network has been the go-to platform for the company's Premium Live Events, historic content, and original programming, catering to fans in the region.

With the transition to Netflix quickly approaching, WWE Network has sent an official email to its subscribers, notifying them that the platform will no longer be available starting January 1, 2025.

The email reads as follows:

"On January 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area. After January 1, Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE.

Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content all to one place, including weekly shows, Monday Night RAW, SmackDown and NXT, PLUS Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

Many of WWE’s top moments, along with historic PLEs and select programming, will be available on Netflix beginning January 1.

The premiere live episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix airing on January 6 will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and guests including Travis Scott.

If you are already a Netflix subscriber, you’re all set. If you are not a Netflix subscriber, you will need to subscribe so you don’t miss a moment. We can’t wait for you to experience WWE on Netflix this January."

Sincerely,

WWE Network Support

While this email was sent to subscribers in the UK, this transition will also affect regions outside the United States, though a full list of impacted areas has not been provided in the communication.