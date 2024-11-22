AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Drop for November 20 Episode

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast.
On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, AEW Dynamite attracted 640,000 viewers on TBS, as reported by Programming Insider.
In comparison, the previous week's show, airing on November 13, 2024, drew a slightly higher audience with 666,000 viewers.
Furthermore, the two-hour AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS on November 20 scored a 0.20 rating in the crucial 18-to-49 demographic, marking a decrease from the 0.22 rating achieved by the November 13 episode in the same key demo.
