Jade Cargill Signs with Paradigm Talent Agency’s New Sports Group Division

WWE star Jade Cargill has signed with The Sports Group, a newly established division of Paradigm Talent Agency.

Variety reported on Wednesday that Cargill has partnered with The Sports Group for full representation across all areas. Paradigm Talent Agency, which represents a growing list of WWE stars, including Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Liv Morgan, is now adding Cargill to their roster.

In their announcement, Paradigm referred to Cargill as a "living, breathing superhero."

Paradigm is a leading talent agency in Hollywood, ranking just behind WME (William Morris Endeavor), CAA (Creative Artists Agency), and UTA (United Talent Agency). Their Sports Group division boasts a specialized team of agents representing elite athletes and iconic teams.

Cargill, a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair, is currently holding the titles, which they’ve retained since August.

Before joining WWE in September 2023, Cargill made her pro wrestling debut in AEW, where she dominated as the TBS Champion.

Cargill will compete in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 30. The match will feature Cargill, Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley taking on Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Stratton, and Candice LeRae.