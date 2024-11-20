WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Linda McMahon's Lawyer Confirms Separation from Vince McMahon Amid Ongoing Lawsuits

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2024

The Washington Post has published a new feature piece discussing the ongoing lawsuits involving Vince McMahon and WWE. In the article, Linda McMahon's lawyer confirmed that Linda and Vince are separated.

As previously reported, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon to serve as Secretary of Education.

Laura Brevetti, who represents Linda McMahon and also defended Vince McMahon in his 1994 criminal trial, stated that Linda and Vince are indeed separated. She also commented on the ongoing "ring boys" lawsuit, saying, “This lawsuit based upon thirty-plus-year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations, and misrepresentations.”

When Janel Grant's lawyer was asked about the potential impact of the Trump administration on the Justice Department's investigation into Vince McMahon, she responded, “We have no control over what happens with any criminal investigation, but we have an unwavering will to see that Janel gets justice.”

Tags: #wwe #linda mcmahon #vince mcmahon #ring boy scandal #janel grant

