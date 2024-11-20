Linda McMahon's Lawyer Confirms Separation from Vince McMahon Amid Ongoing Lawsuits

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Washington Post has published a new feature piece discussing the ongoing lawsuits involving Vince McMahon and WWE. In the article, Linda McMahon's lawyer confirmed that Linda and Vince are separated.

As previously reported, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon to serve as Secretary of Education.

Laura Brevetti, who represents Linda McMahon and also defended Vince McMahon in his 1994 criminal trial, stated that Linda and Vince are indeed separated. She also commented on the ongoing "ring boys" lawsuit, saying, “This lawsuit based upon thirty-plus-year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations, and misrepresentations.”

When Janel Grant's lawyer was asked about the potential impact of the Trump administration on the Justice Department's investigation into Vince McMahon, she responded, “We have no control over what happens with any criminal investigation, but we have an unwavering will to see that Janel gets justice.”