WWE RAW Ratings and Viewership for November 18, 2024: Numbers Hold Steady

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2024

The ratings for this week’s WWE RAW are in.

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW scored a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 1.516 million viewers.

These numbers are consistent with last week’s 0.49 demo rating, though the audience saw a slight decrease from 1.564 million viewers.

RAW faced competition from Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC, which garnered a combined 3.88 demo rating and 16.112 million viewers.

