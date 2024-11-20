WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Two Championship Bouts Confirmed for Next WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2024

Two Championship Bouts Confirmed for Next WWE NXT

Next week’s WWE NXT will feature two North American title matches and continue the qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

Fallon Henley will defend her Women’s North American Championship against Tatum Paxley after Paxley attacked the champion in the ring during this week’s show.

In another championship bout, Tony D’Angelo will put his Men’s North American Championship on the line against Shawn Spears.

Additionally, two more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers are set for next week. Ethan Page will take on Axiom for a spot in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, while Giulia faces Kelani Jordan in a women’s qualifying match.

Here’s the announced card for Tuesday, November 26 WWE NXT:

- Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

- Men’s North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

- Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Axiom

- Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan

Linda McMahon Nominated for Secretary of Education in Trump’s Second Term

  A second term for Donald Trump would bring former WWE executive Linda McMahon back into the administration. CNN [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2024 12:45PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90371/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π