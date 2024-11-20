Two Championship Bouts Confirmed for Next WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Next week’s WWE NXT will feature two North American title matches and continue the qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

Fallon Henley will defend her Women’s North American Championship against Tatum Paxley after Paxley attacked the champion in the ring during this week’s show.

In another championship bout, Tony D’Angelo will put his Men’s North American Championship on the line against Shawn Spears.

Additionally, two more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers are set for next week. Ethan Page will take on Axiom for a spot in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, while Giulia faces Kelani Jordan in a women’s qualifying match.

Here’s the announced card for Tuesday, November 26 WWE NXT:

- Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

- Men’s North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

- Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Axiom

- Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan