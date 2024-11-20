Linda McMahon Nominated for Secretary of Education in Trump’s Second Term

A second term for Donald Trump would bring former WWE executive Linda McMahon back into the administration.

CNN reported on Tuesday that President-elect Trump plans to nominate McMahon as the next Secretary of the Department of Education. McMahon previously served in Trump’s first term as head of the Small Business Administration.

While McMahon had been rumored as a frontrunner for the role of Commerce Secretary in the new administration, that position ultimately went to Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald.

The U.S. Senate will need to confirm McMahon’s nomination, but with a Republican majority following the 2024 election, her confirmation is expected to be smooth. McMahon was easily confirmed as the head of the Small Business Administration in 2017.

Before joining the Trump administration, McMahon ran for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut twice as a Republican, though she was unsuccessful both times. She also served on the Connecticut Board of Education.

McMahon has long been a close ally of Trump, with their relationship rooted in decades of collaboration in the WWE. After stepping down from her cabinet position in 2019 to assist with Trump-aligned fundraising efforts, McMahon was named co-chair of his transition team following his 2024 victory.

In Trump’s first presidency, Betsy DeVos served as Secretary of Education, while Miguel Cardona currently holds the position in President Joe Biden’s cabinet. The Secretary of Education leads the department and advises the president on all education-related matters.