WWE Producer Reportedly Receiving "Tons of Praise" Amid Michael Hayes' Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2024

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that long-time WWE creative team members Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes are currently on temporary leave from the company, with both expected to return at a later time.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided an update on Hayes' absence from WWE, noting:

“WWE Producer Bobby Roode was at WWE HQ last week. Roode has been getting tons of praise in his role since stepping up and working on a number of top WWE main events, filling the role of Michael Hayes. Hayes has been taking time off to deal with a personal situation (which has been said to be medical in nature). We are told Hayes is expected back sooner than later.”

Roode’s last match took place on June 25th, 2022. In late 2022, he shared an update on his health, revealing that he underwent neck fusion surgery on his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae. He later transitioned into a Producer role within WWE.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #bobby roode

