WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute to Late Father, Roberto Gutierrez, on Social Media

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2024

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute to Late Father, Roberto Gutierrez, on Social Media

Rey Mysterio paid tribute to his late father, Roberto Gutierrez, who passed away on Sunday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the WWE Hall of Famer thanked his father for shaping his life and instilling values that Mysterio cherishes.

“You did more than set the example of how to love & maintain a strong marriage and father 4 boys, you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colors,” Mysterio wrote. “Excellent husband, loving father, beautiful grandfather, incredible son & brother, and amazing father in law. You checked every list on the box and can honestly say my majority [traits] I picked up from you. You fought until the very last minute and know that you biggest fear was leaving Moms behind, but I can assure you that she will not be alone and we will always look out for her.”

“You are with God now and smiling from the heavens while we continue with the real struggle of life until we see again,” he added. “You will never be forgotten and will always be loved, RIP Pops.”

Mysterio, who wrestles on the Raw brand as part of the LWO, originally competed under the name Colibri before being given the name Rey Mysterio Jr. by his uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr.

WNS sends our heartfelt condolences to Rey Mysterio and his family following the passing of his father.


Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #roberto gutierrez

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90360/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π