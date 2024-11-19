Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute to Late Father, Roberto Gutierrez, on Social Media

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rey Mysterio paid tribute to his late father, Roberto Gutierrez, who passed away on Sunday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the WWE Hall of Famer thanked his father for shaping his life and instilling values that Mysterio cherishes.

“You did more than set the example of how to love & maintain a strong marriage and father 4 boys, you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colors,” Mysterio wrote. “Excellent husband, loving father, beautiful grandfather, incredible son & brother, and amazing father in law. You checked every list on the box and can honestly say my majority [traits] I picked up from you. You fought until the very last minute and know that you biggest fear was leaving Moms behind, but I can assure you that she will not be alone and we will always look out for her.”

“You are with God now and smiling from the heavens while we continue with the real struggle of life until we see again,” he added. “You will never be forgotten and will always be loved, RIP Pops.”

Mysterio, who wrestles on the Raw brand as part of the LWO, originally competed under the name Colibri before being given the name Rey Mysterio Jr. by his uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr.

WNS sends our heartfelt condolences to Rey Mysterio and his family following the passing of his father.