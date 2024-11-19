Another Match Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series "Go-Home" Episode of Raw on November 25

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for next week's episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

On the Monday, November 18 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Bianca Belair will face Nia Jax in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match for Survivor Series. This match will take place on next week's edition of Raw.

Later in the same broadcast, a backstage segment involving The New Day and The Alpha Academy led to Xavier Woods challenging Alpha Academy to a match against The New Day next week.