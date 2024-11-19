WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Another Match Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series "Go-Home" Episode of Raw on November 25

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2024

Another Match Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series "Go-Home" Episode of Raw on November 25

The lineup for next week's episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

On the Monday, November 18 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Bianca Belair will face Nia Jax in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match for Survivor Series. This match will take place on next week's edition of Raw.

Later in the same broadcast, a backstage segment involving The New Day and The Alpha Academy led to Xavier Woods challenging Alpha Academy to a match against The New Day next week.

Survivor Series Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set for WWE Raw on November 25

The first match has been revealed for next week's episode of WWE Raw. As the final Raw before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on Novembe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 19, 2024 01:16PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90358/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π