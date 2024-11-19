Survivor Series Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set for WWE Raw on November 25

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The first match has been revealed for next week's episode of WWE Raw.

As the final Raw before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30, the November 25 edition will feature a Women’s WarGames Advantage Match. In this high-stakes contest, Bianca Belair will face off against WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. The winner will earn their team the crucial advantage in the five-on-five Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

One team is made up of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY, while the opposing team includes Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is set for November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.