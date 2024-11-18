WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle Shares a Story About His Toes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

In an interview with Barstool 'Rasslin (via Fightful), Matt Riddle discussed the nerve damage he experienced in his toes, leaving him with no sensation in them. Despite this, he mentioned that he would still sell an attack in the ring.

He shared: “Funny story, the toes have no feeling. I got frostbite on them when I was a child, when I was visiting Wisconsin in the winter. I wore some Vans sneakers and played outside all day, and then got some frostbite on the toes and lost feeling on the skin surface. If I break my foot, I’ll feel it. But when I kick, or slap or whatever, nothing. So stomping on the foot, and I fought in the UFC, where people stomped on my foot all the time. I got numb feet, but if we’re in a match and that’s the story, I’ll sell it.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
