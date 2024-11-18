WWE Raw SPOILERS: Full Match Lineup, Producers, and More Details

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight.

As the next WWE Premium Live Event approaches next weekend, WWE Raw takes place tonight at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, featuring a taped episode.

Here are some spoilers and backstage news for tonight's show, courtesy of Fightful Select:

WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup & Match Producers

Rey Mysterio & Zelina vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile: Produced by Jason Jordan & Shawn Daivari

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus: Produced by Abyss

War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio & Carlito: Produced by Jamie Noble & Kenny Dykstra

Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins: Produced by Bobby Roode & Adam Pearce

Liv Morgan Promo: Produced by TJ Wilson, Writer Ben Saccocio

WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes

Shawn Bennett will referee the IC Title match.

Each match is scheduled to span two segments.

In addition to the matches and segments listed, additional content was filmed that wasn’t shown to the live crowd and therefore isn’t included in online spoiler reports.