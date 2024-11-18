WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan ‘Thrilled’ to Feature Guns N' Roses at AEW Full Gear 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

AEW is using the iconic song "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses for their Full Gear event, and Tony Khan is reportedly "thrilled" about it. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc.), Dave Meltzer shared some insight into Khan's reasoning behind the decision.

He explained, “I know that Tony was somewhat thrilled about it. You know, growing up an ECW fan, you know what I mean? It’s his nostalgia, and it’s going to air, I mean I don’t know if it’s the same video, but I know he’s going to be airing it on Wednesday night as well, and also air it on the pay-per-view. So I don’t know if it’s the same video on all three shows, but he’s definitely going to do a video to November Rain on Wednesday and on Saturday.”

