WWE NXT Unveils New Segment for This Week's Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

WWE has revealed an exciting new match for this week's episode of NXT.

Following NXT Women’s North American Champion Tiffany Fallon's successful title defense, Fatal Influence will speak out. Below is the updated match card for the event:

- Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches continue

- NXT Title #1 Contendership – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

- Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

- Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe

- Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair

- Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker

- Fatal Influence will address the NXT audience