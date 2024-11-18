WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Reflects on Vince McMahon's Legacy and WWE's Future Post-McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

During an interview with SI.com’s “The Takedown” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the ongoing evolution of WWE following Vince McMahon’s departure from the company, offering his thoughts on the future of the promotion.

“You know what, I think he’s been so much of a part of it that it really doesn’t matter now because the guys that were underneath him know the business in and out the way Vince did,” Angle began. “I will tell you that nobody will ever be Vince McMahon and nobody’s ever gonna be Vince McMahon. Triple H, he knows the business pretty good. Paul Heyman, he knows the business pretty damn good. We have a lot of good guys that we can turn to and depend on for the business to continue to grow. Vince McMahon may be done, but the business isn’t done. It’s gonna continue to triumph, it’s gonna continue to get bigger. It’s gonna go in cycles, it’s gonna get really popular and then it’s gonna be struggling again, then it will be very popular again and struggle again. The business will always be here because you have incredible individuals like Triple H and Paul Heyman.”

He continued to reflect on McMahon’s legacy, adding, “Nothing surprises me when it comes to Vince McMahon. This guy, despite everything going on in the world with Vince today, what he was able to do, to take this family-owned company that was in the northeast region and make it a world phenomenon is something short of incredible. He was able to take a business that was a family business and make it into an empire, a multi-billion dollar empire. I’m sorry, but he’s the guy that deserves most of the credit for that. If it wasn’t for Vince, there probably wouldn’t be WWE today, so you gotta give credit where credit is due. I don’t talk about Vince much anymore because most of it is usually negative, and I don’t like to talk about that negative stuff, but he did incredibly well for the business.”

twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #kurt angle

