Dave Bautista Stars in New Trailer for The Last Showgirl

A new trailer for the upcoming film The Last Showgirl has been unveiled, starring former multi-time WWE World Champion Dave Bautista, also known as Batista.

Bautista, now one of Hollywood's most versatile and sought-after actors, takes on a key role in the movie.

Released on November 18, the official trailer for The Last Showgirl (via Rotten Tomato Trailers) introduces a gripping storyline. According to the IMDb description:

A seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

In the trailer, Bautista plays Eddie, a producer, in a story centered around a showgirl, played by Pamela Anderson, as she faces the closure of her show. The film also stars Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song, with Bautista sporting long hair in his role.

You can watch the trailer below.