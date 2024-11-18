WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dave Bautista Stars in New Trailer for The Last Showgirl

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

Dave Bautista Stars in New Trailer for The Last Showgirl

A new trailer for the upcoming film The Last Showgirl has been unveiled, starring former multi-time WWE World Champion Dave Bautista, also known as Batista.

Bautista, now one of Hollywood's most versatile and sought-after actors, takes on a key role in the movie.

Released on November 18, the official trailer for The Last Showgirl (via Rotten Tomato Trailers) introduces a gripping storyline. According to the IMDb description:

A seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

In the trailer, Bautista plays Eddie, a producer, in a story centered around a showgirl, played by Pamela Anderson, as she faces the closure of her show. The film also stars Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song, with Bautista sporting long hair in his role.

You can watch the trailer below.


