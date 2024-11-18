WWE Raw Preview: What to Expect Tonight in Grand Rapids, MI

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight in "The Great Lake State."

WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight, November 18, 2024, at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tonight's two-hour WWE on USA red brand program features exciting matchups, including Dominik Mysterio & Carlito of The Judgment Day facing The War Raiders’ Erik & Ivar, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins going one-on-one with “Big” Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, and an exciting LWO duo match with Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega taking on the American Made team of Chad Gable & Ivy Nile.

Join us tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Grand Rapids, MI!