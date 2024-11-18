WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raw Preview: What to Expect Tonight in Grand Rapids, MI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

WWE Raw Preview: What to Expect Tonight in Grand Rapids, MI

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight in "The Great Lake State."

WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight, November 18, 2024, at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tonight's two-hour WWE on USA red brand program features exciting matchups, including Dominik Mysterio & Carlito of The Judgment Day facing The War Raiders’ Erik & Ivar, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins going one-on-one with “Big” Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, and an exciting LWO duo match with Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega taking on the American Made team of Chad Gable & Ivy Nile.

Join us tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Grand Rapids, MI!

WWE ID Prospect Revealed at Northern Crown Wrestling Event

WWE has announced a new addition to its ID program, with Zoe Sager becoming the first Canadian talent to join. This announcement was made du [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 18, 2024 11:06AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90340/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π