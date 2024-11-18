WWE ID Prospect Revealed at Northern Crown Wrestling Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has announced a new addition to its ID program, with Zoe Sager becoming the first Canadian talent to join. This announcement was made during a Northern Crown event in Toronto on Sunday.

Sager, a trainee under Lance Storm and Michael Richard Blais, began her wrestling career in 2018. Throughout her career, she has competed for various promotions, including Love Pro Wrestling, 365 Wrestling, NEW, and PPW. She also appeared on AEW Dark: Elevation in March 2023, where she faced Emi Sakura. Sager is a former Love Pro Wrestling Grand Champion and Love Pro Challenge Champion.

This announcement adds to WWE's ongoing series of ID prospect reveals, with the latest list also including: