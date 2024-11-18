WWE Raw Premiere on Netflix to Air from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on 1/6, Featuring Travis Scott

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It is now official.

WWE Monday Night Raw will be airing exclusively on Netflix starting in 2025. The premiere is scheduled for January 6th, with the show airing at 8 PM EST.

During ComplexCon, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a surprise appearance on stage at a Travis Scott concert. He confirmed that the first episode of Raw on Netflix will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Levesque also shared that Scott, the multi-time Grammy Award-nominated artist, will be making a special appearance at the event. Additionally, Scott’s song "FE!N" will be featured in the promotional videos for WrestleMania 41.

The Intuit Dome had been connected to the Raw Netflix premiere since September, when WrestleVotes reported it as a potential venue for the show. Netflix is headquartered in Los Angeles, and the newly opened arena serves as the home for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

Raw is wrapping up its final months on USA Network, with the show returning to a two-hour format until December 30, marking the final episode on the network. Details on the runtime for Raw on Netflix remain unconfirmed.

This move will complete the last of WWE's three new television deals for its brands. In September, SmackDown shifted from Fox to USA Network, while NXT moved from USA Network to The CW.