Samantha Irvin Responds to Claim That She and Ricochet "Burned All the Bridges" with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2024

Prior to the October 21, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced that she was leaving WWE. She later revealed that she didn’t enjoy the role of ring announcing.

When a fan on Twitter/X asked if Samantha and her fiancé, Ricochet, had calmed down after "burning all the bridges" with WWE, Samantha responded with, “So funny I asked Grok today what bad thing I said about WWE since I have no idea what everyone is talking about :).”

Samantha also replied to another fan, saying:

“If people can’t see how I tried to sprinkle some Robin Williams on the announcing to make it something I could enjoy, they weren’t really seeing ME. They were just seeing an announcer—and so I can understand why me not liking memorizing stats and reciting match rules with no cards on live television would offend someone (kind of)…

The backlash showed me that it wasn’t me they liked all along (which I already knew).

Now the people that really enjoyed MY PERFORMANCE are being super cool about me not really digging the career path of an announcer and sticking to what my career has been all along, making art and performing ❤️.”


