Cody Rhodes Teases WWE Fans with WrestleMania 41 Rumors: "What You Get Will Surprise You"

Everyone has their own ideas for fantasy WrestleMania matchups, and as we look ahead to WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes is encouraging WWE fans to keep speculating—but with a warning: be prepared to be wrong.

In a recent interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, "The American Nightmare" discussed the potential return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to WWE, acknowledging that when the time comes, he knows The Rock will be coming for him.

While speaking on the topic, Rhodes urged fans to keep the WrestleMania 41 rumors alive, but cautioned them to expect the unexpected.

“Well, I mean, I mean this and I don’t mean this in like a smart-Alec type way, but Rock is the director of the board. The man that is The Final Boss, Dwayne Johnson, is different from The Final Boss and his outside the box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H, is part of WWE’s record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So whether he’s in the ring or whether he’s not, he very much is still very involved with what happens at 41.”

Rhodes added, “I know when he comes back, I know who he’ll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse, but I think what you will get will surprise you all.”