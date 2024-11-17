WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Assured by Netflix on Technical Stability

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2024

WWE Assured by Netflix on Technical Stability

On Friday night, Netflix streamed a live boxing event featuring WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson against Jake Paul. The event reportedly drew 60 million households, according to Netflix. However, viewers experienced significant technical issues, with Netflix acknowledging that “the boxing mega-event dominated social media, shattered records, and even had our buffering systems on the ropes.”

With RAW set to move to Netflix in January, concerns have been raised about potential similar issues with WWE’s live programming. Fightful.com reached out to WWE for comment, and sources within the company revealed that they have been “assured” by Netflix that any technical issues would be “kept at a minimum.” One WWE executive even joked, “if we were ever doing the type of traffic Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were doing, that would be a good problem to have.”

Top WWE stars such as John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Pat McAfee are expected to return for the Netflix launch.

Source: twitter.com
