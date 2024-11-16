Bronson Reed Aligns with the New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bronson Reed appears to have joined forces with the New Bloodline.

During the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline made their way to the ring, only to be confronted by Roman Reigns and the original Bloodline. A brawl quickly broke out between the two factions, building tension ahead of their WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. While Reigns and his team initially gained the upper hand, the tide turned when WWE RAW star Bronson Reed blindsided Reigns. Despite Reigns' attempt to fight them off, Reed and the New Bloodline overpowered him.

Reed sealed the attack with a Tsunami, then stood tall alongside the New Bloodline, seemingly solidifying his allegiance to the group.