Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Shocking Return, Attacks LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2024

As showcased during the November 15th, 2024 edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight successfully defended his WWE United States Championship against Humberto. Following the match, the returning Shinsuke Nakamura ambushed Knight from behind.

This marked Nakamura's first television appearance since the April 22nd, 2024 episode of RAW. Although he had been absent from TV, Nakamura continued to compete at live events leading up to his return.


