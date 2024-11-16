WWE Speed SPOILERS for November 20: Dragon Lee vs. Andrade Title Match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The spoiler for the match taped for next week’s WWE Speed on X show has surfaced.

As is customary, WWE held several dark matches and filmed a match for a future episode of WWE Speed on X before the live airing of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 15.

For the November 20 episode of WWE Speed on X, Andrade put his WWE Speed Championship on the line in a match against Dragon Lee, the winner of the most recent WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament.

In a highly praised bout that captivated the Milwaukee crowd, Dragon Lee emerged victorious, defeating Andrade to become the new WWE Speed Champion.