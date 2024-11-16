WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Speed SPOILERS for November 20: Dragon Lee vs. Andrade Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2024

WWE Speed SPOILERS for November 20: Dragon Lee vs. Andrade Title Match

The spoiler for the match taped for next week’s WWE Speed on X show has surfaced.

As is customary, WWE held several dark matches and filmed a match for a future episode of WWE Speed on X before the live airing of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 15.

For the November 20 episode of WWE Speed on X, Andrade put his WWE Speed Championship on the line in a match against Dragon Lee, the winner of the most recent WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament.

In a highly praised bout that captivated the Milwaukee crowd, Dragon Lee emerged victorious, defeating Andrade to become the new WWE Speed Champion.

WWE RAW Teases New Logo Ahead of Netflix Debut

It seems that WWE RAW will be unveiling a new logo in the near future. A fresh advertisement aired during Friday night’s Netflix spec [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 16, 2024 10:25AM


Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #speed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90317/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π