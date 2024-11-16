WWE RAW Teases New Logo Ahead of Netflix Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It seems that WWE RAW will be unveiling a new logo in the near future.

A fresh advertisement aired during Friday night’s Netflix special, which showcased Mike Tyson taking on Jake Paul in a boxing match. The ad was designed to promote RAW's arrival on the streaming platform in January 2025.

The new logo, as shown in the images above and below, appears to feature a red design that wraps around, resembling the iconic razor blade that has been a hallmark of RAW in previous years. This logo will debut when RAW makes its Netflix debut.