WWE Smackdown Results (November 15, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, November 8, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

SmackDown comes to us live from Milwaukee, WI and on the card tonight we have Cody Rhodes kicking off SmackDown, Nia Jax defends her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi, Motor City Machine Guns defend their WWE Tag Titles against The Street Profits, Bayley, B-Fab and Candice LeRae go head to head in the Women's United States Championship Tournament Triple Threat Match and more!

The show opens and we see different clips of Nia Jax, Naomi, Motor City Machine Guns, The Street Profits and B-Fab making walking backstage.

At ringside, Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Rhodes gets on the mic with his championship title in hand and addresses Kevin Owens. Rhodes says Owens has crossed the line and demands he comes out to the ring. Nick Aldis comes out instead and tells Rhodes he understands he's angry as everyone is angry. He says tells Rhodes that they do whatever they can do to make it in the WWE but Owens did cross the line and until he sorts this out, he can't have Owens at SmackDown. Rhodes says Aldis is making a martyr out of Owens and the message Aldis is trying to get across won't land on Kevin Owens. Aldis says this is about keeping the roster in check. Owens can't be here until this situation is resolved internally. Rhodes asks Aldis to put himself in Rhodes' shoes and to think about how it feels having Owens telling everyone that Orton is hurt because of Rhodes. Rhodes says Orton means a lot to him and now he's on the shelf because of him? If Rhodes can't handle his business in the ring, what is he to do? Rhodes asks Aldis if he wants Rhodes to show up at Owens' house and beat him up there? He tells Aldis the ball is in his court and he won't be waiting very long and he drops the mic and leaves.

Jimmy Uso is walking backstage on the phone with Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso come up to him and he lets them know that Reigns wants them to all meet to get a game plan ready for War Games. They talk about needing a fifth member and Zayn says he might know someone and leaves.

Match 1 - Women's WWE United States Championship Tournament Triple Threat Match: Bayley -vs- Candice LeRae -vs- B-Fab



The bell rings and LeRae drop kicks Bayley and then smacks B-Fab. B-Fab takes down LeRae and slams her down. B-Fab hits a basement clothesline and covers LeRae for a two count. LeRae and B-Fab fight on the mat with LeRae punching B-Fab around. LeRae is knocked down and Bayley enters the match again and B-Fab hits a double clothesline on both women and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, and Bayley flops B-Fab on the ropes and hits an elbow off the top rope and covers but LeRae breaks the pin. All three women are laid out on the mat and LeRae attacks Bayley who attacks B-Fab and the women trade punches. Bayley and B-Fab take turns punching LeRae and they all take each other down. LeRae stands on B-Fabs back and hits a backstabber on Bayley. LeRae covers for a near fall on both women. LeRae gets on the top rope and knocks B-Fab down who tries to get the better of her. Bayley gets on the top rope and tries to suplex LeRae and B-Fab comes by and powerbombs Bayley. LeRae gets on Bayley and covers for two. LeRae attacks B-Fab, and B-Fab hits a facebuster and covers LeRae for two. Bayley and B-Fab go at it and B-Fab hits an inverted neck breaker and covers for two. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly on B-Fab and LeRae kicks Bayley out of the ring and covers B-Fab for a two count. Bayley sends LeRae into the turnbuckles and B-Fab hits a slam on Bayley and covers for two. LeRae is sent outside the ring and Bayley rolls up B-Fab for the win.

Winner: Bayley

Backstage, B-Fab connects with The Street Profits and they give her props for her showing. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven come by and tell B-Fab she was never going to win and that they'll win. Michin comes by and says she doesn't need a tournament to prove she's better than them. Green and Niven leave.

LA Knight makes his way to the ring and gets on the mic. He says he's been around the world and everyone is looking to take his United States Title for him. Knight says Zayn approached him to be part of the Bloodline team. He says he doesn't need that and it's not his fight. He has his own investment to worry about and that's his United States Title. He announces his open challenge and Legado Del Fantasma comes out and get in the ring. Santos Escobar gets on the mic and addresses Knight. He asks Knight why he can't talk about something cool and something worthwhile. Escobar trashes Milwaukee and then says Knight should be talking about him. Escobar says it's time for someone to shut up Knight. Escobar says Elektra Lopez is already in the running for the Women's United States Championship so he wants to add another United States Championship to their family. Knight says he's already beaten Escobar but he will beat Berto if he wants. Berto attacks Knight and the ref breaks them up and we go to commercial.

Match 2 - WWE United States Championship Open Challenge Match: LA Knight(c) -vs- Berto w/Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Esocbar, Angel Garza and Elektra Lopez)



The match is already underway as we come back from the break. Berto gets on the top rope and hits a missile dropkick for a near falls. Berto mounts Knight and hits a few punches on Knight. Berto has Knight in an abdominal stretch and Knight fights out of it and knocks Berto out of the ring. Outside the ring, Knight slams Berto's head against the announce table several times and throws him back in the ring. Knight hits a DDT on Berto and covers for a two count. Berto rolls up Knight who kicks out, and Berto hits a spring board splash and covers for a near fall. Berto gets on the top rope and attempts a moonsault but Knight gets his foot up. Knight slams Berto and misses an elbow. Berto hits a running drop kicks and sits Knight on the top rope. Berto sets Knight up for a superplex but is knocked down. Knight jumps off the top rope and hits a flying elbow followed by the BFT for the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: LA Knight

After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura returns and takes out LA Knight.

The Usos are backstage talking about War Games. Sami Zayn says it doesn't look good for their fifth partner and all three enter Roman Reigns' locker room to figure out a plan.

The Usos and Zayn are in Reigns' room and they continue saying this doesn't look good. Zayn tells Reigns they've asked around and no one wants to work with them. Jey says Reigns needs to make the call and we hear The New Bloodline's music hit and we are taken to ringside.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu make their way to the ring and we see the Reigns, The Usos and Zayn leave the locker room. Sikoa gets on the mic and tells Milwaukee to acknowledge him. Reigns' music hits and The OG Bloodline makes their way to the ring. OG Bloodline stand on the apron and stare down The New Bloodline and they enter the ring they all go at it. Jey Uso suicide dives onto Loa, Tonga and Jimmy and Jacob Fatu takes out Zayn in the ring, and Reigns and goes outside to demolish The Usos. Sikoa sets up Zayn for a Samoan Spike but Reigns saves him with a spear. Zayn sentons over the top rope onto the Loa, and Tonga. In the ring, Reigns is face to face with Jacob Fatu and is then attacked by Bronson Reed. Reed and Fatu stare each other down and then Reed squishes Reigns against the turnbuckle and Fatu follows suit. OG Bloodline enters the ring and so does the New Bloodline. The New Bloodline takes out each member of the OG Bloodline. Outside the ring, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attack Reigns. Reigns fights back and gets in the ring and superman punches Fatu and Reed and Sikoa comes in and spikes Reigns. Fatu moonsaults onto Reigns and Reed hits a Tsunami on Reigns. Officials and security run down to make sure Reigns is ok. The New Bloodline celebrate in the ring and embrace Bronson Reed and they leave the ring with the OG Bloodline left laying in and out of the ring.

We are taken to a video message from Kevin Owens who says he isn't allowed in the arena. He says he did what he's here to do but he got a call from Nick Aldis invited him to SmackDown next week. He's showing up for himself because he loves Utah. When he shows up on Friday we should remember he's just doing his job.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns(c) -vs- The Street Profits



The bell rings and Ford and Sabin start the match. They lock up and Ford gets Sabin in the corner and punches him down to the mat. Ford tries for a pin and Sabin rolls him up as well. Sabin goes to shake Fords hand but Ford decides to attack and Sabin armdrags him. Sabin tags out and they double team Ford and cover for a near fall. Shelley is clotheslined and rolls out of the ring and Dawkins is tagged in. Dawkins meets Shelley outside the ring and throws him over the announce table and we cut to commercial break.

Back from break, Dawkins is beating down Shelley. Ford is tagged in and Sabin as well. Sabin takes out Dawkins and takes down Ford as well. Both Street Profits are sent outside the ring. Shelley hits a running knee on Dawkins and Sabin takes out Ford with a senton. Shelley and Sabin double team Ford and Shelley covers for a near fall. Shelley works on Ford's arm and tags in Sabin. Dawkins is tagged in and The Profit double team Sabin. Ford is tagged in and gets on the top rope and Tommaso Ciampa pushes Ford off the top rope and attacks both The Profits. Shelley pulls Ciampa off Ford and Gargano runs down to stop the battle. Ciampa pushes Gargano down and leaves the ring leaving Gargano confused who chases after Ciampa. MCMG's apologize to The Profits but Dawkins smacks Shelley down and they leave the ring.

Winners: The Street Profit by DQ

Naomi is backstage stretching. Bayley comes by to give her some positive vibes. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill come by to offer support for Naomi. They say they have her back and Bayley leaves.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax(c) -vs- Naomi



The bell rings and Naomi hits Jax with a dropkick and unloads a bunch of punches. Jax doesn't take too well with this and smokes her in the corner and swings Naomi around the ring. Jax squishes Naomi but Naomi comes back by dodging an elbow. Stratton and Cargill/Belair watch the match backstage. Naomi is sent outside the ring and she comes back in the ring with a sunset flip and a quick cover. Jax clotheslines Naomi and covers her for a near fall. Jax slaps Naomi in a headlock and Naomi breaks free and kicks Jax. Naomi is taken down by Jax and Jax slams Naomi's head into the canvas. Jax chokes Naomi on the ropes and then headbutts Naomi sending her crashing to the mat. Naomi recovers and attacks Jax and sends her out for the ring. Naomi suicide dives onto Jax and punches her a few times and we hit a commercial break.

Back to the action, Jax slams into Naomi and covers her for a near fall. Jax headbutts Naomi in the spine and puts her in a half crab submission. Naomi kicks out of the move, Jax tries for a powerbomb but Naomi reverses it into a roll up. Naomi kicks Jax and hits a second rope cross body and kicks Jax to the mat. Naomi hits the rear view and covers Jax for a two count. Jax hits Samoan Drop on Naomi and sets her up for AnNIAlator but Naomi knocks her off the turnbuckles sending her outside the ring. Naomi hits a top rope cross body on Jax outside the ring. Backstage we see Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez taking out Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Tiffany Stratton comes out and attacks Naomi when the ref is distracted by Jax. Naomi is able to hit a top rope flipping slam and covers her but Jax kicks out. Bayley comes down and beats up Stratton. Naomi tries to roll up Jax and hits her split legged moonsault and covers Jax who kicks out at two. Naomi goes up for a second time, but Jax meet her up on the top rope and hits a top rope Samoan Drop. Candice LeRae comes out takes out Bayley and Jax hits the AnNIAlator and covers Jax for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Nia Jax

After the match, Jax orders LeRae and Stratton to jump Naomi which they do. LeRae, Jax and Stratton are seen standing over a fallen Naomi.

Backstage, Reigns is sitting in his locker room and pulls out his phone and says "Call the Wiseman" and we get a "the number you have reached is not in service" as the show goes off the air.