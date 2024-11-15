WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Steel Cage Match Announced for WWE Holiday Supershow at Madison Square Garden

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2024

The updates surrounding the annual WWE Live Holiday Tour supershow at Madison Square Garden on December 26 continue to pour in.

On Friday, the official X account of Madison Square Garden in New York City revealed the addition of a major Steel Cage match for the event.

One of the marquee matchups on the stacked lineup for WWE's annual tradition at MSG will see Seth "Freakin'" Rollins square off against his bitter rival "Big" Bronson Reed inside a Steel Cage.

“Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. ‘Big’ Bronson Reed in a steel cage match at the annual WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26,” MSG announced on X.

As we reported earlier this week, CM Punk has also been confirmed for the December 26th WWE event at MSG.

For tickets and more information on the WWE Live Holiday Tour show at MSG, head over to Ticketmaster.com.

Tags: #wwe #wwe live #msg #madison square garden

