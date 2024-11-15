WWE NXT Welcomes Elijah Holyfield and 10 Other Athletes to its Roster

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2024

Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, has officially signed with WWE NXT.

According to PWInsider, Elijah, who has a background in football, participated in WWE’s SummerSlam 2024 weekend tryouts in August.

In addition to Elijah, the following athletes have also signed with WWE NXT:

Karyn Best – Track and Field athlete, who was also at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

Camden Gagnon – Former defensive lineman, who participated in the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

Bayley Humphrey – Gymnast, who took part in the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

Darci Khan – Track and Field athlete, who was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

Chase Kline – Former football linebacker, who attended the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

Kyle Klink – Former football linebacker, who was also at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

Sirena Linton – Former WWE NIL signing, an NCAA All-American Gymnast from Arkansas and Arizona.

Hayley Montoya – Played Women’s Volleyball at the University of Buffalo.

Atrilleon Williams – Former football player at the University of Syracuse, who was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

Lance Anoa’i – Former MLW Tag Team Champion and the son of Samu.