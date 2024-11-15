WWE NXT Welcomes Elijah Holyfield and 10 Other Athletes to its Roster

Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, has officially signed with WWE NXT.
According to PWInsider, Elijah, who has a background in football, participated in WWE’s SummerSlam 2024 weekend tryouts in August.
In addition to Elijah, the following athletes have also signed with WWE NXT:
Karyn Best – Track and Field athlete, who was also at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
Camden Gagnon – Former defensive lineman, who participated in the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
Bayley Humphrey – Gymnast, who took part in the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
Darci Khan – Track and Field athlete, who was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
Chase Kline – Former football linebacker, who attended the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
Kyle Klink – Former football linebacker, who was also at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
Sirena Linton – Former WWE NIL signing, an NCAA All-American Gymnast from Arkansas and Arizona.
Hayley Montoya – Played Women’s Volleyball at the University of Buffalo.
Atrilleon Williams – Former football player at the University of Syracuse, who was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
Lance Anoa’i – Former MLW Tag Team Champion and the son of Samu.
