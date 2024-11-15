WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scott D’Amore Visits WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2024

Scott D’Amore Visits WWE Performance Center

Scott D’Amore, the former TNA Wrestling President and the driving force behind the recently relaunched Maple Leaf Pro promotion in Canada, recently made a visit to the WWE Performance Center.

D’Amore was at the WWE training facility in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, November 8, for what appeared to be a friendly visit. During his time there, he toured the state-of-the-art facility and participated in some informal conversations.

As of now, no further details have emerged from the visit.

Source: fightful.com
