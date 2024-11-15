Scott D’Amore Visits WWE Performance Center

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Scott D’Amore, the former TNA Wrestling President and the driving force behind the recently relaunched Maple Leaf Pro promotion in Canada, recently made a visit to the WWE Performance Center.

D’Amore was at the WWE training facility in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, November 8, for what appeared to be a friendly visit. During his time there, he toured the state-of-the-art facility and participated in some informal conversations.

As of now, no further details have emerged from the visit.