Becky Lynch Expected to Return to WWE Soon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Becky Lynch could be nearing the end of her pro wrestling hiatus.

According to PWInsider, “sources within WWE and Netflix have stated that Lynch is expected to be back in the mix with the company” by the time Raw premieres on Netflix in January 2025. Lynch has been away from WWE since late May, following the expiration of her contract in early June. At the time, it was anticipated that Lynch would take an extended break from the ring before eventually returning.

Lynch is scheduled to appear at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17, for a conversation titled “Becky Lynch Disarms Us.” She will discuss her memoir, released earlier this year, and Vulture is hinting that Lynch may reveal some insights into her future plans.

In a previous appearance on the Games With Names podcast, Lynch shared that she has been enjoying her time away from the ring and has “many options on the table” for her next steps. A return would indicate that WWE and Lynch have reached an agreement on a new contract.

The Raw episode, which will mark the debut of WWE content on Netflix, is set to premiere on January 6, 2025. The location for the event is yet to be confirmed, though the recently opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, is the rumored venue for the episode.