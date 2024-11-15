Possible Spoiler on Major Match for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Plus Update on Location for Second Special

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Recent updates have emerged regarding the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As previously reported last month, the planned main event for the inaugural special at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, on December 14 is rumored to feature Cody Rhodes facing Kevin Owens.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirms that as of this week, this remains the scheduled headline match for the WWE on NBC event on 12/14.

Locally advertised talent for the returning WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC includes Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Bianca Belair.

In a separate update, we reported earlier this week on WWE's bold plans for the second episode of the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event, which is expected to air one week prior to WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

The rumored date for the second episode is January 25, with San Antonio, Texas, as the expected location. Although the venue has not been finalized, there have been internal discussions about San Antonio as the potential host city.