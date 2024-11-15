WWE SmackDown Preview: Tonight’s Show Live from Milwaukee, WI

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The journey to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight in "The Badger State."

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live at 8/7c tonight on USA Network from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tonight's action-packed show features Nia Jax challenging Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, and The Motor City Machine Guns taking on The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

All of this, along with the latest developments leading up to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30, unfolds tonight on WWE SmackDown on USA Network.