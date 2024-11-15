WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Preview: Tonight’s Show Live from Milwaukee, WI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2024

The journey to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight in "The Badger State."

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live at 8/7c tonight on USA Network from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tonight's action-packed show features Nia Jax challenging Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, and The Motor City Machine Guns taking on The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

All of this, along with the latest developments leading up to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30, unfolds tonight on WWE SmackDown on USA Network.


