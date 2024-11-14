WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Speedball" Mike Bailey to Join AEW After TNA Deal Expires

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2024

Former multi-time TNA X-Division Champion and WrestleMania weekend standout, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, is set to sign with AEW following the expiration of his TNA Wrestling contract earlier this month.

Bryan Alvarez confirmed a previous report from PWInsider stating that Bailey’s TNA deal officially ended on November 1st. Fightful also confirmed that AEW is the likely destination for Bailey next.

Bailey recently filed trademarks for his name and completed his tenure with TNA at the recent Detroit tapings, where he lost his X-Division Championship to Moose in a match that aired last Thursday.

Though Bailey had previously agreed to terms with WWE three years ago, he revealed that the company decided to go in a different direction despite his interest in joining.

The Fightful report did not specify when Bailey will sign with AEW or make his debut, but he is free to do so at his discretion.

At 34, Bailey continues to wrestle extensively on the independent circuit, making appearances for GCW, Maple Leaf Pro, Deadlock, Wrestling Revolver, and TNA in just the past month.

