WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Vince McMahon’s TKO Stock Ownership Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2024

Vince McMahon’s TKO Stock Ownership Update

Vince McMahon remains a TKO shareholder, owning 8,021,405 shares as of September 30, according to an SEC 13G filing. His holdings account for 9.88% of class A stock but less than 5% of TKO overall, and he has no voting rights.

In a recent CNBC interview, TKO COO Mark Shapiro shared he met McMahon for breakfast to check in after the Netflix docuseries, but hadn't heard from him otherwise. Shapiro emphasized that McMahon, while still a shareholder, is not involved in TKO’s operations and hasn’t been asked for his opinion. McMahon remains positive about WWE’s future, though.

McMahon continues to face federal investigation due to a hush money scandal and a sexual misconduct lawsuit from Janel Grant, which is on hold. Meanwhile, reports suggest McMahon may be planning an entertainment company with former WWE executives.

Latest News On Plans for the Second Episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC

An update on WWE plans for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC. According to sources, the second episode of the WWE Satu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 14, 2024 08:09PM

 

Source: d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net
Tags: #wwe #tko #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90302/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π