Vince McMahon’s TKO Stock Ownership Update

Vince McMahon remains a TKO shareholder, owning 8,021,405 shares as of September 30, according to an SEC 13G filing. His holdings account for 9.88% of class A stock but less than 5% of TKO overall, and he has no voting rights.

In a recent CNBC interview, TKO COO Mark Shapiro shared he met McMahon for breakfast to check in after the Netflix docuseries, but hadn't heard from him otherwise. Shapiro emphasized that McMahon, while still a shareholder, is not involved in TKO’s operations and hasn’t been asked for his opinion. McMahon remains positive about WWE’s future, though.

McMahon continues to face federal investigation due to a hush money scandal and a sexual misconduct lawsuit from Janel Grant, which is on hold. Meanwhile, reports suggest McMahon may be planning an entertainment company with former WWE executives.