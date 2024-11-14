Latest News On Plans for the Second Episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update on WWE plans for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.

According to sources, the second episode of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event series on NBC now has an official air date.

As previously mentioned, the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on December 14 at 8/7c, airing live on NBC and streaming simultaneously on Peacock from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

The anticipated date for the next episode, following the 12/14 return, is six weeks later, with January 25 set for the second installment of the revived classic Saturday night WWE show on NBC.

This bold scheduling move places another major event on the WWE calendar just one week before the WWE Royal Rumble, which is set for February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

The location for the January 25 episode is yet to be determined.