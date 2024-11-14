WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Discusses New WWE Indie Talent Initiative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2024

Last month, WWE unveiled a new indie wrestling development program, confirming several prospects as part of the initiative. On his podcast, former WWE announcer Jim Ross shared his perspective on the WWE ID program and whether the company had ever discussed such an idea during his tenure.

“Yes, and I think it’s about time. Vince [McMahon] was never very motivated to invest time and money in supporting the indies. It was just — I remember the conversation we had. It was simply, ‘Well Vince, where do you think we got all these other guys?’ We had some college guys as you know, but we had a lot of diversity. You get diversity via selection. It’s just a crazy deal, you want different personalities, you want different body types, you want different ethnicities.”

Ross also discussed the flexibility of the new program: “Well, you’re not really eliminating it because if you don’t sign a contract and you’ve got maybe a letter of agreement or something casual, I can see that being a good recruiting tool because then guys build their confidence, they build their self-esteem, they’ve got a WWE deal in the works. They’d be stupid to sign a contract that prohibits them from wrestling for another company. Don’t do that, that don’t make any sense. But having that WWE offer or agreement, that’s good for those guys. It’s good for the talent.”

Source: twitter.com
