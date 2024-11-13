Diamond Dallas Page Calls Cody Rhodes "A Visionary" Ahead of WWE 2K24 DLC Release

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Justin Barrasso and called Cody Rhodes “a visionary.” DDP, who has been promoting his inclusion in WWE 2K24’s latest DLC package, reflected on how his career and Cody’s share similarities, particularly both having once been considered “just another guy” in the wrestling world. He emphasized how Cody, much like himself, always envisioned something greater for his career.

“Cody had the vision,” Page explained. “He saw it. People who say, ‘I’ll see it when I believe it,’ they don’t see shit. The people who say, ‘I believe it because I see it,’ they’re the visionaries.”

DDP also shared his thoughts on seeing Cody as the cover athlete for WWE 2K24. “When I look at 2K24 with Cody Rhodes on the cover, and it’s the hottest video game in a world dominated by video games, I think of 10 years ago when Cody was seeing a vision of himself holding that world title.”

“Cody is a visionary. I love being part of this with him,” he added.

As part of the fifth DLC package for WWE 2K24, which released today, DDP joins a roster that includes The Great Muta, Lex Luger, The Iron Sheik, and Curt Hennig. Reflecting on the DLC, Page expressed gratitude for Luger’s recognition and praised The Great Muta as one of the greatest wrestlers worldwide. He also shared fond memories of his time with Curt Hennig in the AWA.

“Lex Luger finally being recognized again makes me so grateful,” said Page. “The Great Muta, one of the greatest on any continent, and Curt Hennig, who I managed in the AWA. A decade later, we’re wrestling at Starrcade ’97 – and Hennig put me over.”

Page concluded with a nod to the legacy of himself, Dusty Rhodes, and Cody. “Now you can see the true People’s Champions tag together,” he said. “It’s me, Dusty, and Cody Rhodes. He never calls himself that, but he is. None of it is bullshit, he’s the real deal.”

