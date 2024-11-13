WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Stars Bring the Heat on The CW’s Trivial Pursuit This Thursday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

WWE NXT stars are set to showcase their trivia skills on The CW’s revamped Trivial Pursuit game show this Thursday.

The episode will feature NXT Champion Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, along with popular stars Lola Vice and Wes Lee as contestants. Hosted by Star Trek legend LeVar Burton, Trivial Pursuit brings a fresh take on the iconic board game to prime-time TV, airing at 9 p.m. Eastern on The CW.

Describing the show, The CW shares that this reimagined format combines classic trivia with a high-energy, competitive setting. Contestants navigate a life-sized Trivial Pursuit board, competing in a variety of categories to earn wedges and ultimately reach the center for a thrilling final showdown, where they race against the clock to win a major cash prize.

NXT’s presence on Trivial Pursuit aligns with WWE’s new partnership with The CW, which began airing NXT in October as part of a five-year broadcasting deal following its move from USA Network.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw #trivial pursuit

