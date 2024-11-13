WWE WrestleMania 41 Gets Bigger with VIP Packages Featuring Bret Hart, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Next year's WrestleMania, a two-night WWE premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," just got even more spectacular.

WWE, in partnership with On Location, has revealed the exclusive "WWE Priority Pass" VIP package for WrestleMania 41 in 2025. This premium offering includes appearances from some of WWE's biggest stars, with Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and now, the legendary two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Hart, famously known as "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be," is included in the highly coveted Gold and Champion Packages. The announcement from WWE highlights the unparalleled experience for fans choosing these exclusive packages, featuring appearances from their wrestling idols.

“Take your WrestleMania 41 experience to the next level with pre-show hospitality access with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. This exceptional package inclusion is only available with your WWE Gold or Champion Priority Pass package from our exclusive hospitality partner, On Location.

Packages include a 2-night ticket with the best seats, all-inclusive hospitality, WWE Superstore and WWE World access and many more premier perks.”