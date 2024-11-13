WWE NXT to Broadcast Live from Lowell, Massachusetts on December 17

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT is gearing up for its upcoming live event on Tuesday, December 17, as the program hits the road for a special broadcast on The CW.

During this week's episode, WWE announced that the December 17 episode of NXT will air live from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

A pre-sale for tickets will begin on Tuesday, November 19, with the password NXTLIVE, followed by the general ticket on-sale date set for Wednesday, November 20.

This marks the third time NXT has traveled for its weekly broadcast since moving to The CW on October 1. The inaugural episode aired from Allstate Arena in suburban Chicago on October 1, while the October 8 episode was broadcast from Chesterfield, Missouri. The weekly television show typically takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Lowell previously hosted NXT Battleground in May 2023 and is a frequent location for NJPW events in the United States, including last Friday’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed pay-per-view.