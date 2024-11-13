WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Match Card for WWE NXT (11/19) and Current NXT Deadline 2024 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

Match Card for WWE NXT (11/19) and Current NXT Deadline 2024 Lineup

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will feature several exciting matches, including a #1 contender’s match for the NXT World Championship.

During this week’s WWE NXT broadcast, the following matchups were confirmed for next week’s show:

- NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland
(If Chase loses, Chase U will disband.)

- Tag Team Match: Ashantee Thee Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

- Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches will continue.

Furthermore, two Iron Survivor Challenge matches have been confirmed for the upcoming NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

The updated 2024 WWE NXT Deadline lineup is as follows:

- NXT World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase OR Ridge Holland

- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. 4 More TBD

- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. 4 More TBD

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 is set to take place on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90283/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π