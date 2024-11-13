Match Card for WWE NXT (11/19) and Current NXT Deadline 2024 Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will feature several exciting matches, including a #1 contender’s match for the NXT World Championship.

During this week’s WWE NXT broadcast, the following matchups were confirmed for next week’s show:

- NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

(If Chase loses, Chase U will disband.)

- Tag Team Match: Ashantee Thee Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

- Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches will continue.

Furthermore, two Iron Survivor Challenge matches have been confirmed for the upcoming NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

The updated 2024 WWE NXT Deadline lineup is as follows:

- NXT World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase OR Ridge Holland

- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. 4 More TBD

- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. 4 More TBD

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 is set to take place on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.