Booker T Discusses Potential Dream Match Against Trick Williams

For Booker T, a match with Trick Williams is a dream scenario.

On the latest episode of his podcast Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, the WWE NXT color commentator shared his thoughts on the possibility of coming out of retirement to face the current WWE NXT World Champion.

“I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams, just to show him the true technique and the art, of the flow of going out there,” Booker T said. “The thing is, he has a lot of flow right now. He has a lot of rhythm. But there are a few things that we’re gonna have to work on.”

He added, “Getting in the ring with Trick, it would definitely be one of those dream-come-true matches.”