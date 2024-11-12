WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Title Defense, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer in Action, Iron Survivor Qualifiers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight, WWE NXT airs live on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Following the action-packed NXT 2300 special last week, NXT sets its sights on the upcoming NXT Deadline, taking place on December 7, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This week’s episode promises an exciting lineup featuring Fallon Henley defending her NXT Women’s North American Championship, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia joining forces again to face Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend of Meta-Four, as well as the latest Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. Additionally, there will be a special announcement from the General Manager.

Confirmed Matches and Segments for WWE NXT (November 12, 2024):

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley (c)

Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (Meta-Four)

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca

Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo

Plus, NXT General Manager Ava will announce the challengers for Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team Championships.