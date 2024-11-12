WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Returns During Raw Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2024

After a brief absence, Rhea Ripley has made her return to WWE.

During the tapings for next week’s WWE Raw in Grand Rapids, Ripley appeared wearing a noseguard and immediately attacked WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. The attack escalated into a brawl, with Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY standing tall over Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax. This confrontation hints at the potential for a WarGames match at Survivor Series later this month.

Ripley’s storyline had been put on hold following the October 29 episode of NXT, where she was left bloodied in the parking lot. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were seen walking away with baseball bats, leaving Ripley to be attended to by personnel. At the time, Ripley had sustained a fractured orbital bone, with no official return date given. This follows a prior injury earlier in the year, when a shoulder issue sidelined her for three months. Despite her efforts, Ripley has come up short in her attempts to reclaim the Women’s World Championship.

